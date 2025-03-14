More on Miro and CJ Perry’s reconciliation

Dave Meltzer has provided “additional details on the reconciliation between former AEW stars Miro & CJ Perry.” According to Meltzer, “there is more to the couple’s split than meets the eye.”

Despite reports of their separation, Meltzer claims that “Miro and Perry had never officially divorced and remained together throughout 2024.” He further alleges that the supposed breakup “was actually sold to TMZ as a publicity stunt that would eventually pay off in their storyline on AEW TV.”

Meltzer explains that “Miro and Perry were reportedly sold on the idea that this would work on TV,” but there was a major roadblock—AEW President Tony Khan. He states that “Tony Khan wasn’t a fan and decided to not run with the idea, thus leaving both of them off TV throughout all of 2024.”

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

