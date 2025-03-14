Matt Hardy says NXT run is done

During the latest episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt confirmed that their stint in NXT is over and their appearance on Tuesday at The Theater at MSG was their last one.

Matt and his brother Jeff, as over as ever, successfully defended their TNA Tag Team titles against Fraxiom in the opening match of the show and said that they would like to eventually go after the NXT Tag Team titles if the opportunity presents itself.

Hardy however did add that they still have some stuff lined up with WWE coming up, but refrained from revealing any details.

“We do have some stuff on our schedule to do with WWE a little later on down the road. Nothing specifically with NXT yet,” Matt said.

