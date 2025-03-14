Jey Uso interested in a showdown with The Rock on the mic, update on Killswitch/Luchasaurus

– Jey Uso tells the Daily Mail that he wants to go up against The Rock on the mic:

“I want to get in there. I would like to go toe to toe in a promo with him. I know The Rock is good like that but I feel like I’m new school with mine, I’m really in it. I’m really out there like that. Rock is very believable. He can be entertaining and all that, but I feel like I can bring some different kind of emotions from The Rock — family always hit different. I didn’t know I could do it with Roman, with my brothers, so I would like to test those waters.”

Jey Uso says he wants to go toe to toe on a promo with The Rock “I feel like I can bring some kind of different emotion from The Rock. Family always hits different.” (Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/k0Ywy6BQfh — Vick (@Vick_8122) March 14, 2025

– Killswitch/Luchasaurus, was reportedly backstage at AEW Revolution with discussions of his being used for the show. Fightful Select reports that they asked about rumors of an “alternate ending” being planned for the show and that while there’s no confirmation of such, several sources indicated that Killswitch was backstage at the show and there were discussions of his being used.

The main event of the show saw Christian Cage cash in his guaranteed title shot to insert himself into the Jon Moxley vs. Cope match for the AEW World Championship, only for Moxley to make Cage pass out to a bulldog choke. When asked about whether Killswitch was discussed specifically in regard to the rumored “alternate ending,” the sources went quiet.

