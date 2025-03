Jeff Cobb comments on the rumors currently going on about him being in the internal roster list of WWE.

Geez guys relax! I just woke up and holy hell! Look at all these notifications! I guess I have some explaining to do. Well let me calm everyone’s nerves….. the rumors are in fact 100% TRUE.

I will be eliminating Naito from the New Japan cup LIVE TODAY! So tune in to njpwworld!… pic.twitter.com/mNzHWmzrdn

— Jeff Cobb (@RealJeffCobb) March 14, 2025