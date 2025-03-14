3/14/25 WWE Smackdown Coverage

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Venue: Olimpic Arena

Commentary Team: Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett

Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Carmelo Hayes, Randy Orton, the Street Profits, #DIY, Paul Heyman are shown walking backstage.

The new WWE United States Champion, LA Knight, makes his way to the ring. Knight says it was way too long that he stood in the ring without the championship, but he is interrupted by Jimmy Uso. Uso says he is not out to congratulate Knight, but he is out to say he is desperate. Uso says the only way to start his road to WrestleMania is to challenge Knight for the title. Then, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga interrupt.

Sikoa says if anyone deserves a title shot, it is Fatu. Sikoa tells Uso to do them a favor and step aside because he is a failure. Uso says the biggest thing he failed at was trusting Sikoa as his little brother, and that the biggest failure was Sikoa losing to Roman Reigns.

All five guys brawl in the ring, with the Bloodline gaining the advantage, before Braun Strowman hits the ring to even the numbers. Strowman, Uso, and Knight clear the ring, and then Nick Aldis comes to the stage to make a six-man tag team official for right now.

Match 1 – Six-Man Tag Team Match

Braun Strowman, Jimmy Uso, and LA Knight vs. The Bloodline (Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and Tama Tonga)

Back from the commercial, Sikoa is in control of Uso and delivers shots in the corner. Uso comes back with shots of his own in the opposite corner, and then knocks Fatu and Tonga to the floor. Sikoa comes back with a spinning slam and gouges his face in the ropes. Fatu tags in and connects with a senton on Uso before Tonga tags in. Tonga connects with a splash over the top rope and tags Sikoa back in. Sikoa delivers a hip attack to Uso and tags Fatu back in. Uso counters with a jaw-breaker and follows with an enzuigiri before tagging in Knight.

Knight delivers right hands to Fatu and follows with a neck-breaker after dodging a splash in the corner. Knight delivers a DDT and goes for the cover, but Fatu kicks out at one. Fatu delivers a thrust kick and takes Knight to the corner. Knight dodges a splash and takes Fatu down before delivering an elbow drop. Knight goes for the DFT, but Tonga distracts the referee and Knight. Fatu takes Knight down as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Sikoa delivers right hands to Knight in the corner. Knight dodges a hip attack and drops Sikoa with a back suplex. Tonga tags in, as does Strowman, who clears the ring. Strowman runs over Sikoa, Fatu, and Tonga on the outside. Fatu gets sent over the commentary table, and then Strowman gets Tonga back into the ring and slams him with a running powerslam for the pin fall.

Winners: Braun Strowman, Jimmy Uso, and LA Knight

-After the match, Knight and Sikoa brawl over the barricade, and Fatu gets back into the ring and beats Strowman down. Fatu connects with a springboard moonsault to Strowman before leaving the ring with Tonga. Fatu runs back to ringside as Strowman gets up and sends him through the barricade with a shoulder tackle.



Footage from last week’s Smackdown of Naomi revealing that she was Jade Cargill’s attacker and Cargill’s subsequent beat down on Naomi airs. Following, a sit-down interview with Cathy Kelley and Cargill airs. Cargill says she is okay and is ready to go. Cargill says Naomi thought she could dictate what she deserved and asks how that worked out for her. Cargill says all she can recall is being hit from behind and being thrown on the car, and then seeing Naomi run away. Cargill says Noami attacked her heart as well, and she should have pushed her harder.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez interrupt and argue with Cargill about being blamed for her attack. Cargill challenges Morgan to a match next week, and Morgan agrees and tells Cargill to avoid cars until then.

B-Fab is backstage and she talks about her match against Charlotte Flair.

Match 2 – Singles Match

B-Fab vs. Charlotte Flair

They lock up and Flair backs Fab into the corner. They have a clean break and lock up again. Flair takes Fab down again, and then immediately follows with a shoulder tackle as Fab gets back up. Flair delivers a few chops, but Fab dodges the last one and kicks Flair in the face. Fab takes Flair down, and then follows with a hammer-lock slam for a two count as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Flair is in control and takes Fab down with a snapmare. Flair slams Fab’s face into the mat a few times while applying a head-scissors hold. Flair kips-up and goes for the Figure Four, but Fab kicks her face-first into the turnbuckle. Flair comes back and shoves Fab’s face, but Fab comes back with right hands. Fab spears Flair in the corner and follows with a suplex. Fab kicks Flair in the head in the corner and sends her across the ring, but Flair comes back with a kick of her own. Lair gets back into the ring, but Fab delivers a pump kick for a two count.

Fab goes for another suplex, but Flair holds onto the ropes and delivers a superkick. Flair delivers Natural Selection and then applies the Figure Four. Flair transitions into the Figure Eight, and Fab taps out.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

-After the match, Flair keeps the hold applied, but Tiffany Stratton hits the ring to make the save. Flair and Stratton brawl before referees and security hit the ring to separate them. They break free and continue brawling, and then Stratton pulls Flair to the floor. They exchange more shots on the outside before being pulled apart again. Stratton jumps off the steps to take Flair down again, and then delivers right hands before Flair gets away. Flair jumps off of the commentary table and they continue brawling on the floor before they are pulled apart again. Stratton gets free again, and then drops Flair and a lot of security with a flip from the top rope. They are finally pulled apart for good and stare each other down.



A pre-recorded promo airs for Drew McIntyre. McIntyre says someone has benefitted every time he has been screwed, and that someone is Damian Priest. McIntyre talks about WrestleMania XL, Clash at the Castle, and Money in the Bank last year, and then brings up the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber this year. McIntyre says if Priest wants his attention, he’s got it. McIntyre says this isn’t about the World title, but it is now about putting Priest down.

The Miz comes to the ring for an edition of MizTV, where his guest is the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Flair and Stratton brawl back into the arena, and Flair throws Stratton into the production area. Security tries to separate them, but Stratton climbs to the top of the video tron and dives onto everyone.

The Miz says that was an awesome way to start MizTV, and then he introduces Rhodes. Miz says he doesn’t have time for a singalong with Rhodes, and then Rhodes drops him with a right hand. Rhodes delivers a Cross Rhodes and says he doesn’t want to talk to anyone unless his name is John Cena. Rhodes says if Cena actually shows up on Raw next Monday, he will be there, too.

Earlier today, Aldis was backstage with Shinsuke Nakamura, and Nakamura wants a rematch for the US title. Aldis says Nakamura is lucky he isn’t suspended, and then Damien Priest walks up and asks where McIntyre is. Aldia says he doesn’t know, and then Priest and Nakamura get into it. Priest says he is looking for a fight and he wants to give Nakamura a beating, and Aldis makes it official.

A short vignette airs, showing an orange backdrop with lightning strikes as a masked wrestler walks the ropes and sits on the top turnbuckle.

Match 3 – Singles Match

Damian Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

They lock up and Priest backs Nakamura into the corner. They have a clean break and exchange holds. Nakamura backs Priest into the corner and delivers a few shots before kicking him in the chest. Priest blocks the last kick and throws Nakamura into the corner. Priest delivers an uppercut and follows with right hands before slamming Nakamura down. Priest clotheslines Nakamura to the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Nakamura takes Priest down and goes for the cover, but Priest kicks out at two. Nakamura applies a rear chin-lock, but Priest delivers body shots to get free. Nakamura takes Priest down with more shots and comes off the ropes, but Priest dodges and slams Nakamura down. Priest follows with a few more shots and drops him with a Falcon Arrow. Nakamura rolls to the outside, but Priest slams him onto the commentary table. Priest gets Nakamura back into the ring and connects with a cross-body from the top rope. Priest goes for a clothesline, but Nakamura ducks and takes Priest down.

Nakamura applies an arm-bar, but Priest gets to his feet. Nakamura delivers shots, but Priest counters with an enzuigiri. Priest drops Nakamura with a clothesline and sets up for South of Heaven, but McIntyre appears at ringside. Nakamura gets a roll-up for a two count, and then delivers a strike to Priest’s head. Nakamura goes for the Kinshasa, but Priest counters with the South of Heaven before McIntyre attacks him and the referee calls for the bell.

Winner via disqualification: Damian Priest

-After the match, McIntyre and Nakamura attack Priest. McIntyre gouges Priest’s eyes and Nakamura delivers the Kinshasa. Nakamura leaves the ring, and McIntyre continues to beat down Priest. McIntyre tosses Priest to the floor and alms him into the barricade. McIntyre hits Priest with the ring steps before the referee finally backs him away. Priest gets back into the ring, but McIntyre runs back down and drops him with the Claymore. McIntyre tells Priest that he has screwed him all year, and then stomps on his head before leaving the ring.



Cathy is backstage with the WWE Tag Team Champions, #DIY. Tommaso Ciampa asks why Smackdown has the best tag team division in the world, and then says it’s because they are at the top of it. Johnny Gargano says The Street Profits are always in second place and Barcelona will find out tonight why #DIY is the best tag team in the world. Motor City Machine Guns interrupt and Alex Shelley says the joke is on #DIY now, because the whole division is after them. Chris Sabin says they haven’t forgotten what #DIY did to them, and there is unfinished business between them.

—

