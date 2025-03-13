WWE News and Notes

Mar 13, 2025 - by staff

– Netflix has given WWE full control over RAW’s production. The reason for the censoring & multiple blackouts during Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk on RAW was entirely WWE’s decision, as they thought it wouldn’t fit the aesthetics.

(Source: WrestleVotes)

– Also according to WrestleVotes, There’s a major angle planned for Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania, which will be tied to the Wyatt Sicks in some form or fashion.

Gunther vs. AJ Styles will be the dark match following SmackDown tomorrow.

– JD McDonagh says he hopes to be back from injury within a month.

(Source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)

