WWE News and Notes

– Netflix has given WWE full control over RAW’s production. The reason for the censoring & multiple blackouts during Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk on RAW was entirely WWE’s decision, as they thought it wouldn’t fit the aesthetics.

(Source: WrestleVotes)

– Also according to WrestleVotes, There’s a major angle planned for Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania, which will be tied to the Wyatt Sicks in some form or fashion.

– Gunther vs. AJ Styles will be the dark match following SmackDown tomorrow.

– JD McDonagh says he hopes to be back from injury within a month.

(Source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)

