Will Ospreay enters the 2025 Owen Hart Cup tournament

Mar 13, 2025 - by Colin Vassallo

Will Ospreay wants a shot at the AEW World title at All In: Texas and intends to earn it by winning the Owen Hart Cup tournament.

He announced his participation in the tournament last night on Dynamite in a passionate in-ring promo.

AEW has not formally declared the tournament for this year although it has now become an annual tradition. Last year, the two winners of the tournament each received a title shot, making the tournament mean something even more.

Bryan Danielson won the tournament in 2024 and went on to beat Swerve Strickland at All In: Wembley and Mariah May won the women’s tournament and eventually beat Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s title also at Wembley.

