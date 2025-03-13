Will Ospreay enters the 2025 Owen Hart Cup tournament

Will Ospreay wants a shot at the AEW World title at All In: Texas and intends to earn it by winning the Owen Hart Cup tournament.

He announced his participation in the tournament last night on Dynamite in a passionate in-ring promo.

AEW has not formally declared the tournament for this year although it has now become an annual tradition. Last year, the two winners of the tournament each received a title shot, making the tournament mean something even more.

Bryan Danielson won the tournament in 2024 and went on to beat Swerve Strickland at All In: Wembley and Mariah May won the women’s tournament and eventually beat Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s title also at Wembley.

Will Ospreay has called his shot for All In Texas by entering the 2025 #OwenHartCup! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & Max@WillOspreay pic.twitter.com/e50z26VmGL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 13, 2025

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

