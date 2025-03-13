Video: Mandy Rose says she is making far more outside of WWE

Mandy Rose has thrived since her sudden WWE departure in December 2022, turning her career in a new direction and significantly increasing her earnings. She recently revealed that she now makes ten times what she did in WWE.

Speaking on the Power Alphas Podcast, Rose discussed the perks of her new lifestyle, emphasizing her freedom, control over her schedule, and the relief of not enduring the physical demands of wrestling or constant travel.

Despite facing criticism, Rose remains unapologetic about her choices and success.

“You know, wrestling is just, it’s way different. But anyway my point is that people want to judge, or they want to talk bad about it, or they focus on the stigma. But no one realizes what it’s done for some people’s lives, right?

And who cares? Like, paint this picture at the end of the day, nobody cares. I can tell you that exactly. But paint this picture: I wake up when I want, do what I want, and I don’t have to take bumps or be on the road for 300-plus days. And I basically make ten times the amount of money that I made in WWE in one year. Like, that’s crazy. People always want to talk s***, but I really don’t give a s*** at the end of the day.”

Rather than viewing her WWE exit as a setback, Rose saw it as an opportunity. Now thriving in premium content creation, she is proving her critics wrong while enjoying the success she has built on her own terms.

