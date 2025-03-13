Vaquer looking forward to a Giulia rematch, The Lucha Brothers reunion, post Wrestlemania note

Mar 13, 2025 - by staff

– Wrestlevotes reported via X: According to a well-placed source, WWE has discussed an “outside-the-box” idea of running a post-WrestleMania event in Las Vegas on Sunday night, 4/20. We’re told the concept would be ‘The Roast of WrestleMania,’ featuring comedic megastar Tony Hinchcliffe.

– WWE is reportedly set to reunite Penta and Rey Fenix aka The Lucha Brothers in the company. It was noted that Fenix to WWE is considered a done deal internally and he’s set to make his debut before WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, also reported by @Wrestlevotes.

Stephanie Vaquer says she can’t wait to face Giulia in a rematch for the NXT Women’s Championship. Vaquer and Giulia are two of the best in the world and both the future of WWE. Nothing but respect!

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Miss Kitty

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal