Vaquer looking forward to a Giulia rematch, The Lucha Brothers reunion, post Wrestlemania note

– Wrestlevotes reported via X: According to a well-placed source, WWE has discussed an “outside-the-box” idea of running a post-WrestleMania event in Las Vegas on Sunday night, 4/20. We’re told the concept would be ‘The Roast of WrestleMania,’ featuring comedic megastar Tony Hinchcliffe.

– WWE is reportedly set to reunite Penta and Rey Fenix aka The Lucha Brothers in the company. It was noted that Fenix to WWE is considered a done deal internally and he’s set to make his debut before WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, also reported by @Wrestlevotes.

– Stephanie Vaquer says she can’t wait to face Giulia in a rematch for the NXT Women’s Championship. Vaquer and Giulia are two of the best in the world and both the future of WWE. Nothing but respect!

I love you, I admire you, and it will be an honor to face you again in the ring, once and a thousand times more https://t.co/junMG6Ejy4 — Stephanie Vaquer (@Steph_Vaquer) March 13, 2025

