Pre-sale for 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony kicks off

The pre-sale for the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the BleauLive Theater inside the Fontainebleau hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, kicked off this morning on Ticketmaster.com using the code WWETIX.

As highly expected, tickets are not cheap and the least-expensive ticket is $225 plus taxes and fees for the last row in the 400 level, which is at the top of the theater. There’s a total of $83.90 in additional feels for the cheapest ticket.

Seats closer to the stage range from $1,500 onward.

The Hall of Fame will take place on Friday, April 18 at 10PM PT and will stream live on Peacock and Netflix.

