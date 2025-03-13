Possible new addition to the WWE roster, Speedball Mike Bailey says “thank you”

– Fightful says they have been told by one source today that former NJPW World television Champion Jeff Cobb is one of the wrestlers featured on WWE’s internal roster.

– Speedball Mike Bailey via X:

My heart is so full. I still don't have the right words for how I feel. I will eventually, but for now, I'm just gonna say thank you.

What a perfect way to get started on #AEWDynamite! All your support is noted, tremendously appreciated, and will continue to keep me going. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LrpMvdi11O

— Speedball Mike Bailey (@SpeedballBailey) March 13, 2025