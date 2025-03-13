Possible new addition to the WWE roster, Speedball Mike Bailey says “thank you”

Mar 13, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Fightful says they have been told by one source today that former NJPW World television Champion Jeff Cobb is one of the wrestlers featured on WWE’s internal roster.

– Speedball Mike Bailey via X:

