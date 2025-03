Poll results: Cyndi Lauper/WWE hall of fame, Joey Ryan deserve a second chance in wrestling?

– Should Cyndi Lauper be inducted into the WWE hall of fame?

Yes (77%, 406 Votes)

No (23%, 119 Votes)

Total Voters: 525

– Does Joey Ryan deserve a second chance in wrestling?

No (72%, 363 Votes)

Yes (28%, 141 Votes)

Total Voters: 504

