NXT star expected to be moved to the main roster, note on Giulia dropping the title, birthdays

– Roxanne Perez is expected to be officially called up to RAW or SmackDown following NXT Roadblock, reports Fightful. It was noted that her loss to Jordynne Grace at Roadblock was her last match on NXT for the time being as she takes her talents to the main roster.

– According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, Giulia is dealing with two separate issues that forced WWE’s hand in making the title switch. “So Giulia – there are two things going on. There is some ‘minor’, I was told, visa issue,” Alvarez reported. “And there’s also an injury, which is listed internally as ‘undisclosed’. With both a visa situation and an undisclosed injury affecting her status, WWE moved quickly to get the title off her, ensuring the NXT Women’s Championship remained active on television while Giulia takes the necessary time to recover.

– Happy Birthday to Max Buck, Shotzi Blackheart & Reginald.

