Nikki Bella: “I know at one point, I will be going back to WWE to do something”

Nikki Bella has expressed her determination to return to WWE in some capacity, though she remains uncertain about the timing and storyline. She confidently states, “I know at one point, I will be going back to WWE to do something. I don’t know when, I don’t know the story, but it’s going to happen.”

Reflecting on her journey, Nikki draws inspiration from overcoming her own serious neck injury, recalling moments where she refused to accept it as career-ending: “Watching that [movie], it made me feel like what I did when I broke my neck. I had moments of, ‘No, this isn’t going to be career-ending, I’m going to come back.’” She relates this to the struggles of others who have faced major injuries, particularly the athlete featured in the film she watched, who battled through a severe knee injury.

The movie’s depiction of perseverance resonated deeply with Nikki, particularly the athlete’s final match. It reminded her of the mental and physical challenges she faces as an aging athlete and mother: “Seeing how she overcame, especially with the last match they showed in the movie, it just made me feel so many things of her age, being a mom, the mental ability and I was like, ‘I can do this and you can do it with anyone.’ It’s mind over matter.”

She challenges traditional notions of success in wrestling, emphasizing that factors like age, physical appearance, or comparisons to younger talent shouldn’t define one’s potential. “Maybe you don’t look like who the world champion is, or maybe you’re not the age of this new person that everyone is looking at, but that doesn’t mean that what you can do and conquer and achieve is over.”

For Nikki, mental strength is the key to defying expectations and achieving greatness at any stage of life: “When it’s the mind and you can push it in that way, you can conquer anything. You can become a world champion at this age if you want. You may have less muscles than this person, but you can still become a world champion at any age, you know what I mean?”

Her words reflect an unwavering belief in resilience, proving that despite obstacles, she still envisions a future in WWE.

Source: The Nikki & Brie Show

