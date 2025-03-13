Logan Paul on the backstage dynamics in WWE, AEW talking about merging titles

– AEW has reportedly discussed the idea of merging the International Championship with the Continental Championship, reports Fightful Select.

The report notes that “many in the company had considered them firm creative plans,” but it is unknown what form the merged title will carry.

– WWE superstar Logan Paul on the backstage dynamics in WWE:

“So at the end of the day, you put a bunch of humans (together)… it’s like school. It’s basically like school. And in school you have your cliques, and some people you don’t really get along with, and some people you really get along with.

“Some of the guys backstage, like Stu the cameraman, camera 6, me and this guy just butt heads bro. F–king Stu bro, he assaulted me. He hit me, he hits me. Well he hit me once, but I’m sure he’ll do it again. And I’m collecting evidence bro.

“But enough about my bullsh-t… well it’s not bullsh-t, WWE’s the greatest job ever. Please don’t fire me.”

(source: Impaulsive)

