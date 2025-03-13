Current card for the TNA Sacrifice PPV

TNA presents Sacrifice on pay-per-view on Friday night, and will originate from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. Sacrifice will air live on TNA+ and Triller TV.

The current card:

– The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz) and Ace Austin vs. Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont, and Tyriek Igwe

– TNA Knockouts World Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Cora Jade

– Mustafa Ali (with Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and Tasha Steelz) vs. Mike Santana

– Steel Cage ten-man tag team match: Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy, Elijah, Leon Slater, and Nic Nemeth vs. The System (Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and JDC) and The Colons (Eddie Colón and Orlando Colón) (with Alisha Edwards)

– Streetfight: Mance Warner (with Steph De Lander) vs. Sami Callihan

– Tessa Blanchard vs. Léi Ying Lee

– Ladder match for the TNA X Division Championship: Moose (c) vs. Jeff Hardy

Additionally, The Hardy Boyz will be making an appearance:

EL PASO! Ever dreamed of appearing on TNA with The Hardys?! Now’s your chance! The Ultimate Hardy Experience – March 14

The Extreme Hardy Experience – March 15

El Paso, TX

️ ONLY 10 spots per night! ✅ Meet @MATTHARDYBRAND & @JEFFHARDYBRAND

✅ Epic in-ring photo-ops… pic.twitter.com/EpJrTAlyfY — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 12, 2025

Please join us live at 7:30PM ET on Friday for live coverage!

