Current card for the TNA Sacrifice PPV
TNA presents Sacrifice on pay-per-view on Friday night, and will originate from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. Sacrifice will air live on TNA+ and Triller TV.
The current card:
– The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz) and Ace Austin vs. Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont, and Tyriek Igwe
– TNA Knockouts World Championship: Masha Slamovich (c) vs. Cora Jade
– Mustafa Ali (with Jason Hotch, John Skyler, and Tasha Steelz) vs. Mike Santana
– Steel Cage ten-man tag team match: Joe Hendry, Matt Hardy, Elijah, Leon Slater, and Nic Nemeth vs. The System (Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and JDC) and The Colons (Eddie Colón and Orlando Colón) (with Alisha Edwards)
– Streetfight: Mance Warner (with Steph De Lander) vs. Sami Callihan
– Tessa Blanchard vs. Léi Ying Lee
– Ladder match for the TNA X Division Championship: Moose (c) vs. Jeff Hardy
Additionally, The Hardy Boyz will be making an appearance:
EL PASO! Ever dreamed of appearing on TNA with The Hardys?! Now’s your chance!
The Ultimate Hardy Experience – March 14
The Extreme Hardy Experience – March 15
El Paso, TX
️ ONLY 10 spots per night!
✅ Meet @MATTHARDYBRAND & @JEFFHARDYBRAND
✅ Epic in-ring photo-ops… pic.twitter.com/EpJrTAlyfY
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 12, 2025
Please join us live at 7:30PM ET on Friday for live coverage!