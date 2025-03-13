Bronson Reed has a problem with X, Trevor Lee vs. Cedric Alexander announced

– Bronson Reed not a fan of X:

Im not going to delete my account.

But.

I don't think you'll hear from me on this putrid platform for a long time. FTW.

BRONSON4EVA. — BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) March 13, 2025

note: In addition to removing “Freakin” from Seth Rollins’ name, the official WWE roster page has also removed “Dirty” from Dominik Mysterio, and “Big” from Bronson Reed

– Trevor Lee will face Cedric Alexander at UNIT3D:

BREAKING NEWS Trevor Lee faces Cedric Alexander at UNIT3D! Prestige x @WCProOfficial x @deadlockpro June 1st, 2025

Los Angeles, CA

Vermont Hollywood

All Ages (bar with ID) Tickets on-sale this Friday (March 14th) at 10:00 AM pacific time! ️ https://t.co/X4ED5z2aLA pic.twitter.com/sURW4SAi0i — Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) March 12, 2025

