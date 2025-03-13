Bronson Reed has a problem with X, Trevor Lee vs. Cedric Alexander announced
– Bronson Reed not a fan of X:
Im not going to delete my account.
But.
I don't think you'll hear from me on this putrid platform for a long time.
FTW.
BRONSON4EVA.
— BIG BRONSON REED (@BRONSONISHERE) March 13, 2025
note: In addition to removing “Freakin” from Seth Rollins’ name, the official WWE roster page has also removed “Dirty” from Dominik Mysterio, and “Big” from Bronson Reed
– Trevor Lee will face Cedric Alexander at UNIT3D:
BREAKING NEWS
Trevor Lee faces Cedric Alexander at UNIT3D!
Prestige x @WCProOfficial x @deadlockpro
June 1st, 2025
Los Angeles, CA
Vermont Hollywood
All Ages (bar with ID)
Tickets on-sale this Friday (March 14th) at 10:00 AM pacific time!
️ https://t.co/X4ED5z2aLA pic.twitter.com/sURW4SAi0i
— Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) March 12, 2025