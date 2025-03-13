Brian Knobs back in rehab facility after emergency hospital trip

Brian Knobs of The Nasty Boys was rushed to a hospital yesterday due to critically low blood levels and needed to undergo emergency blood transfusion.

Things turned for the better today as according to the latest update on his Facebook page, his blood levels stabilized and doctors released him from hospital back to the rehab facility.

The update states that Knobs is currently in a poorly conditioned, decrepit, and severely understaffed rehab facility but that is all his insurance is willing to cover.

“We ask for your continued support through Brian’s GoFundMe. Every donation, share, and message of encouragement makes a difference in helping him get back to good health—and back on his feet, literally,” it said.

The GoFundMe campaign can be found at https://gofund.me/5c29f0b8.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

