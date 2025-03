Video: The Undertaker and Mickie James appear on NXT

– Oba Femi bumped into The Undertaker backstage.

You never know who might show up backstage at #WWERoadblock! pic.twitter.com/A2rere2r0S — WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2025

Taker told Oba he should defend his yard.

– Mickie James talked with Jaida Parker and said that she should go out and make it happen.

