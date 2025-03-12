Video: Natalya comments on the John Cena heel turn

Nattie Neidhart comments on the John Cena Heel Turn…

“In real life, John is a damn sweetheart. He is one of the most generous, kind, compassionate people that you will ever meet. But if you go to John Cena’s house, you better damn well take your shoes off and you better use a coaster.

“Prior to turning heel, he said that this was his final run in WWE. So he basically has gotta pull out every stop. And the one thing that everybody’s been wanting to see him do is turn heel.

“And I think, when I look at Roman Reigns, I think the best work that Roman Reigns has ever done is as a heel. He’s so exciting that he actually turned himself to being a babyface because people just love him so much.

“John Cena’s heel turn was the most viewed thing ever in wrestling, but it’s cool because the exciting thing about WWE is you just wanna see what’s gonna happen next. That’s why our company is on fire.”

(source: Ariel Helwani)

