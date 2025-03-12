Video: Lex Luger shares his hopes for the upcoming WWE hall of fame induction

Lex Luger recently shared his heartfelt hopes for his upcoming WWE Hall of Fame induction speech, expressing a desire to have both Sting and Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) by his side during the momentous occasion. “Oh, yeah. It’s real short, two guys. I’m trying to get two guys instead of one,” Luger said, revealing that he prefers speaking spontaneously rather than from a script. “I speak at recovery centers and at churches and stuff. I’m not good at scripted, like an iPad outline. I like to just speak from the heart and be extemporaneous, speak when I speak.”

Because of this, he hopes WWE will allow him to have two people on stage with him. “So I’m like, well, guys, can I have… has anybody had two guys? Because I’ll probably want to do just a few minutes from my heart when I get up there.” Luger went on to explain that DDP and he have been working on his ability to walk, though they haven’t fully succeeded yet. “DDP and I have been trying to work on the walk. We’re not there yet. So I go, we’re hoping, but man, if I could have my two guys up there with me, man, DDP on my shoulder kind of spotting me and Sting on the other, if it’s possible. I go, man, that would be amazing.”

For Luger, having his two closest friends support him at the Hall of Fame ceremony would be the perfect way to celebrate his journey. “So we shall see. If I have anything to say about that, that would be my pick. That would be, for me, the ultimate. That would be pretty cool, that would be amazing. For me, at least.”

Luger also reflected on a recent moment that reinforced his bond with Sting and DDP. “When I was at Sting’s retirement, WWE allowed DDP and I to be there. We couldn’t be on camera, but I thought it was a classy thing of WWE, and who’s there but Dallas? I didn’t know Dallas was going to be there. I go, ‘What are you doing here?’ He goes? ‘I’m here for the Stinger, man. Why wouldn’t I be here?’”

That moment reminded Luger of DDP’s dedication to helping others, something he had witnessed before. “I go, ‘I’ve seen you work with, I saw that Butterbean video he did, that was absolutely amazing.’ I go, ‘I have to admit it, I’ve been pretty much in this chair now full-time. I’ve really lost all my mobility. Quality of life wise, physically, it’s not what I maybe hoped. I’m thankful for what I can do.’ He goes, ‘Brother, I’ve been waiting for you to come to me with this.’”

That conversation ultimately led to a journey that has now culminated in his Hall of Fame induction. “That’s where we started our journey, to leading to really what’s happening with this Hall of Fame in 2025. Think about the circumstances, the hand of God there. I’m like wow, the way that stuff has lined up, it’s like it was all meant to be. It’s amazing, it really is.”

Source: 83 Weeks

