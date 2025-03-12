Update on Bronson Reed, BET ranks the greatest black wrestlers

– Bronson Reed was spotted today in Birmingham, Alabama. Reed was likely in town to get his latest prognosis and timeline on returning to the ring after getting surgery there on his foot and ankle in early December, reports PWInsider.

– @BET rank the 15 greatest Black wrestlers ever:

#1. Booker T

#2. The Rock

#3. Kofi Kingston

#4. Mark Henry

#5. Sasha Banks / Mercedes Moné

#6. Junkyard Dog

#7. Ron Simmons

#8. Bobby Lashley

#9. Bianca Belair

#10. D’Von Dudley

#11. Big E

#12. Jacqueline

#13. Naomi

#14. Shelton Benjamin

#15. Jazz

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

