Typhoon confirms that The Natural Disasters will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Typhoon, also known as Tugboat and The Shockmaster, recently confirmed that The Natural Disasters will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025. He expressed his deep gratitude and excitement over the honor, reflecting on the moment he received the life-changing news.

“It is an honor. It was crazy when I got that phone call,” he shared, recalling the moment WWE executive Bruce Prichard reached out to him with the big news. “Mr. Prichard [Bruce Prichard] called me. He’s an awesome guy. I couldn’t believe it.”

For Tugboat, the honor is not just about personal recognition but also about the legacy of wrestlers who have yet to receive their moment in the spotlight. “There are so many guys who are so worthy to be in there, who aren’t yet. For this to happen, it’s amazing.”

As one-half of The Natural Disasters alongside Earthquake, this induction cements their legacy as one of WWE’s most dominant tag teams. The announcement marks a significant milestone in his career, recognizing the impact the duo had on professional wrestling during their time together in WWE.

Source: WrestleBinge

