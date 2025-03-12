Toni Storm received multiple stitches (photo), Swerve Strickland/AEW contract up

– Toni Storm received multiple stitches backstage after engaging in a hard-hitting match against Mariah May at AEW Revolution.

– Swerve Strickland confirms he’s under AEW contract until 2029.

“I’m signed to AEW until 2029. There’s nowhere else I would rather be. A lot of people say, ‘Oh, that’s just a PR. He’s supposed to say that shit.’ Nah, I mean that shit from the bottom of my heart.”

(Via @BootlegKev podcast)

