Toni Storm received multiple stitches (photo), Swerve Strickland/AEW contract up
– Toni Storm received multiple stitches backstage after engaging in a hard-hitting match against Mariah May at AEW Revolution.
#aew pic.twitter.com/6ekaYXdjNU
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) March 12, 2025
– Swerve Strickland confirms he’s under AEW contract until 2029.
“I’m signed to AEW until 2029. There’s nowhere else I would rather be. A lot of people say, ‘Oh, that’s just a PR. He’s supposed to say that shit.’ Nah, I mean that shit from the bottom of my heart.”
(Via @BootlegKev podcast)