Talent added to the AEW roster, note on an upcoming AEW Collision, Purrazzo vs. Kanji

Mar 12, 2025

– TNT’s schedule currently lists AEW Collision as airing in two one-hour parts on Saturday, March 22 and Sunday, March 23. Both parts will air from 11pm ET until midnight following coverage of March Madness.

AEW Collision traditionally airs on TNT as a two-hour show from 8pm ET on Saturday nights.

– In addition to Speedball Mike Bailey who debuted tonight on Dynamite, Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd of The Outrunners have been added to the AEW roster page as well.

– Sunday’s highly anticipated match between “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo, RevPro’s Kanji, in a battle of skill and strategy.

