MAJOR LEAGUE WRESTLING (MLW) NAMES PAUL WALTER HAUSER EXECUTIVE PRODUCER, SIGNS WITH ARTISTS FIRST FOR REPRESENTATION

Los Angeles, CA – [03/12/2025] – Major League Wrestling (MLW) is proud to announce that award-winning actor and wrestler Paul Walter Hauser has been elevated to the role of Executive Producer within the organization. In addition, MLW has signed with Artists First for representation, where Hauser’s management company will spearhead the brand’s expansion into TV & streaming rights, as well as brand licensing opportunities.

A longtime supporter of MLW and professional wrestling as a whole, Hauser brings a wealth of entertainment industry expertise, storytelling acumen, and passion for the sport. As Executive Producer, Hauser will play a pivotal role in shaping the creative and business direction of MLW, enhancing the promotion’s reach across media platforms, and driving new content initiatives.

“I’ve been a lifelong fan of professional wrestling, and MLW represents everything I love about the sport—hard-hitting action, compelling characters, and innovative storytelling,” said Paul Walter Hauser. “I’m thrilled to join MLW as an Executive Producer and look forward to working alongside the team to bring fans the best possible experience.”

In alignment with its expansion strategy, MLW has also partnered with Artists First, a leading management company with a strong track record in entertainment representation. Under this partnership, Artists First will guide MLW’s efforts in securing television and streaming distribution deals, as well as brand licensing partnerships, ensuring continued growth for the league in the ever-evolving sports and entertainment landscape.

“Bringing Paul Walter Hauser on board as Executive Producer and teaming up with Artists First marks a major milestone for MLW,” said Court Bauer, MLW Founder and CEO. “Paul’s passion and creative insight, combined with the industry-leading expertise of Artists First, will propel MLW to new heights and expand our presence across multiple platforms.”

This exciting development comes as MLW continues to push forward with new programming, live events, and digital content that captivate wrestling fans worldwide.

For more information on Major League Wrestling, visit MLW.com and follow @MajorLeagueWrestling on IG/FB/TikTok and @MLW on X

About Paul Walter Hauser

Paul Walter Hauser is an Emmy, Golden Globe, and Critics Choice Award-winning actor known for his standout performances in Black Bird, I, Tonya, and Richard Jewell. Upcoming projects include The Luckiest Man in America (IFC Films), The Fantastic Four (Marvel Studios), The Naked Gun (Paramount Pictures), Americana (Lionsgate), Balls Up (Amazon/Skydance), Deliver Me From Nowhere (20th Century Studios) and The Chris Farley Show (New Line Cinema). He recently starred in The Instigators and voiced roles in Inside Out 2 and Orion and the Dark.

About Major League Wrestling (MLW)

Founded in 2002, Major League Wrestling (MLW) is a sports media company and professional wrestling organization delivering high-impact action to a global audience. MLW features recognizable talent from around the world with large social media followings. Leading the charge is MLW World Heavyweight Champion Matt Riddle, a dominant force who blends MMA-honed striking with world-class grappling. He is joined by international stars like “The Disruptor” Donovan Dijak, Kushida, Mads Krule Krügger and Mexico’s biggest box office star of the 21st century, Místico. Together, they make MLW a powerhouse of hard-hitting warriors and rising sensations.

About Artists First

Artists First, a talent management and production company focused on actors, writers, directors and producers in film, television, and digital media, in addition to Hauser has a client roster that includes Martin Lawrence, Awkwafina, Kenya Barris, Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Niecy Nash, Judy Greer, Will Arnett, Ike Barinholtz, Kate McKinnon, Michael Showalter, Jon M. Chu, Lior Raz, Mitch Hurwitz and Cristela Alonzo, among others. Productions include Incoming, Twisted Metal, Quiz Lady, Central Intelligence, Like a Boss, Keanu, Black-ish, Mixed-ish, Grown-ish, The Last O.G., Hit and Run, and Reno 911!.

