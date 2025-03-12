Mike Bailey is All Elite, matches announced for next week’s Dynamite
– Speedball Mike Bailey is officially All Elite Wrestling…
He made a very successful debut on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite tonight, and now it’s official: @SpeedballBailey is ALL ELITE!
Thank you all watching AEW tonight, live on @TBSNetwork and/or @StreamOnMax right NOW! pic.twitter.com/ej4CgsEiuB
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 13, 2025
The first two competitors in the 4-Way International Championship Eliminator are set for NEXT WEEK on Dynamite!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & Max@OrangeCassidy | @SpeedballBailey pic.twitter.com/0YbMO3ZLfr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 13, 2025
– Mercedes Moné vs. Billie Starks is set for next week.
– Also booked for next week, Cope vs. Mox II.
NEXT WEDNESDAY, 3/19!#AEWDynamite
Omaha, NE
LIVE at 8ET / 7CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax
AEW World Championship
Street Fight
Anything Goes! @JonMoxley and @RatedRCope go to battle once again with the AEW World Title on the line NEXT WEDNESDAY on TBS + Max! pic.twitter.com/BX9QcL0HfL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 13, 2025