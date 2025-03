Matches announced for next week’s NXT

Announced for next week’s NXT …

– The Culling vs Channing Stacks Lorenzo, Luca Cruisfino, & Adriana Rizzo in a 6 Person Tag Team Match

– Ridge Holland vs Ricky Saints

– Trick Williams vs Eddy Thorpe in an NXT Underground Match

– Chelsea Green vs Sol Ruca for the Women’s United States Title

