Giulia reportedly injured, set for time away from the ring

Giulia’s reign as NXT Women’s champion came to a screeching halt last night at NXT Roadblock from The Theater at Madison Square Garden as Stephanie Vaquer defeated her in the main event of the show.

There is a reason why there was a title change and why the company pulled the title away from the Beautiful Madness so soon after winning it in the beginning of January.

The Japanese star is reportedly injured although what she is suffering from remains undisclosed. Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline also adds that there seems to be an issue with her U.S. visa which needs to be taken care of and that would leave her out of action for a while and unable to defend the title. Instead of just surrendering the title, the decision was taken to have a title vs title match against Vaquer and Giulia to put her best friend over.

Since winning the title, Giulia only defended the title three times: at a non-televised live event in Melbourne, Florida, against Lola Vice and Wren Sinclair, at Vengeance Day in a fatal four-way against Bayley, Cora Jade, and Roxanne Perez, and last night at Roadblock.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

