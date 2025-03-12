First episode of new season for Dark Side of the Ring announced, Leyla Hirsh booked for Bloodsport

– Dark Side of the the Ring announces:

We’re kicking off Season 6 with the story of Mick Foley and Hell in a Cell.

Foley’s willingness to absorb punishment made him a hardcore legend, but his sacrifices came at an enormous personal cost—to both him and his family.

Tune in Tuesday, March 25th at 10pm ET

