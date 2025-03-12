First episode of new season for Dark Side of the Ring announced, Leyla Hirsh booked for Bloodsport
– Dark Side of the the Ring announces:
We’re kicking off Season 6 with the story of Mick Foley and Hell in a Cell.
Foley’s willingness to absorb punishment made him a hardcore legend, but his sacrifices came at an enormous personal cost—to both him and his family.
Tune in Tuesday, March 25th at 10pm ET on @VICETV pic.twitter.com/N5XK4Pglsg
— Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) March 12, 2025
– Leyla Hirsch headed for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport:
It’s a been long time coming and there’s no better place to start my next chapter than at Bloodsport.
I’m ready to show the world. https://t.co/eWcP4Mo4gk
— Legit Leyla Hirsch (@LegitLeyla) March 11, 2025