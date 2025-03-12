ESPN releases full list of guests and details on Stephanie’s Places series

ESPN published all the details on their newest series titled Stephanie’s Places, which will start airing on ESPN+ on March 26.

Produced by ESPN, Omaha Productions, WWE, and hosted by former WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, Stephanie’s Places will feature McMahon travel around the country for a sit down interview with some of the WWE’s biggest names.

CM Punk will be on the first episode with the interview conducted during SummerSlam this past August. Episode two airs on April 2 and features WWE champion Cody Rhodes for a talk at Center Stage in Atlanta. Rhea Ripley is on episode three on April 9 and the interview is held at the WWE Performance Center. Stephanie then visits the Broken Skull Ranch for episode four on April 16 for a talk with Stone Cold Steve Austin. Charlotte Flair is the subject of episode five on April 23 with the two meeting at the Nassau Coliseum.

Stephanie then heads to Miami on a yacht to meet Roman Reigns and The Bloodline for episode six on April 30. Pat McAfee is on episode seven on May 7 and it was taped inside his studio. Episode eight in May 14 has The Undertaker for an interview at Madison Square Garden. Episode nine is with her husband Paul “Triple H” Levesque on May 21. And the final episode is on May 28 as McMahon sits down with the one and only John Cena for a talk held inside his gym.

New episodes will be uploaded every Wednesday on ESPN+. An ESPN+ subscription is required.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

