– NXT Roadblock averaged 732,000 viewers; 0.15 P18-49 rating.

– Ivar defeated Dominik Mysterio in the Men’s WWE Speed Title tournament

TODAY on #WWESpeed!@Ivar_WWE and @DomMysterio35 go head-to-head for a spot in the #WWESpeed Championship Match! Who will punch their ticket to face @dragonlee95? pic.twitter.com/DvWIyZfrjy

— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2025