3/12/25 AEW Dynamite Coverage

Location: Fresno, California

Venue: Save Mart Center

Commentary Team: Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone

The new AEW International Champion, Kenny Omega, makes his way to the ring. Omega says it still seems surreal to be back and says it feels even better to be holding a singles title again. Omega says he has a lot of people to thank, and then thanks Konosuke Takeshita for pushing him to the place he needed to be to stand atop AEW again. Omega says he wants to face the best, because he considers whoever is holding the International title to be the best in the world, and then says he will be paying close attention to the Dynasty Eliminator Tournament. As Omega leaves, the Opps make their entance and Katsuyori Shibata, who is in the tournament, stares Omega down.

Match 1 – Trios Tag Team Match

The Opps vs. Eli Theseus, Gabriel Aeros, and Vinny Pacifico

Joe beats Theseus into the corner and delivers a back elbow to him. Hook and Aeora tag in and Hook delivers a knee strike before throwing Aeros into the corner. Hook delivers more shots and throws Aeros back across the ring. Pacifico tags in, but Hook trips him up and tags in Shibata. Shibata knocks Theseus and Aeros to the floor, and then delivers chops and shots to Pacifico in the corner. Shibata suplexes Pacifico and goes for the cover, but he kicks out at two. Shibata applies and sleeper, and then follows with a PK for the pin fall.

Winners: The Opps

Ricochet cuts a promo backstage. He says he got screwed at Revolution, but that doesn’t mean his quest for gold is over. Ricochet says the International Championship would look good on his waist, and then says he knows everything about Shibata. Ricochet says he is giving Shibata the option to forfeit on Saturday, because he can’t guarantee what he will do to him. Ricochet promises that it is still his time.

Highlights from this past Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view airs, followed by an announcement that Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship in a Street Fight against Cope next Wednesday night. The winner will defend the title at Dynasty against Swerve Strickland. A pre-recorded interview with Strickland then airs, and he says he is going to become a two-time champion at Dynasty, but then Cope interrupts. Cope says there is a chance that Strickland could be looking at him as champion, or even a challenger if Strickland gets the title before him, and Strickland says that’s good, because he would do the same thing. They then share a fist bump.

Back from the commercial break, Moxley cuts a promo. Moxley says he should have never been in the position he was in on Sunday, but he underestimated Cope. Moxley says he hurt Cope, but he didn’t care and kept coming forward. Moxley says Cope is made of something where, and he can admire that. Moxley says they can take the rules away and call it a street fight next week, and he will take Cope’s excuses. Moxley says he never makes the same mistake twice.

Match 2 – Tag Team Match

Hologram and Powerhouse Hobbs (w/Harleygram) vs. Brian Cage and Dralistico (w/The Beast Mortos)

All four guys brawl at the bell. Hobbs delivers shots to Cage on the outside and slams him into the barricade. Hobbs charges, but Cage dodges and delivers elbow strikes. Dralistico has Hologram in a rear chin-lock in the ring, and then delivers a right hand against the ropes. Dralistico pokes Hologram in the eye and they exchange arm-drags. Dralistico drops Hologram with a chop and rips at his mask before tagging Cage in. Hologram dumps Dralistico to the floor and sends Cage out with a hurricanrana. Hologram goes for a dive through the ropes, but Cage counters with a suplex to the floor. Cage curls Hologram and throws him back into the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hologram gets thrown to the floor and Mortos stomps on him. Harleygram stops Mortos and dances in front of him, but Dralistico snaps him out of it and gets Hologram back into the ring. Hologram delivers a heel kick, but Dralistico comes back and slams him down. Hologram comes back with a slam of his own, and then tags in Hobbs. Hobbs drops Dralistico with a few shots to the head, and then he slams him down. Cage tags in and he and Hobbs exchange short-arm clotheslines. Cage connects with a few kicks, but Hobbs comes back with a clothesline and a powerslam for a two count. Dralistico comes in with an elbow strike and a chop, and then delivers a thrust kick to Hobbs as Cage delivers a German suplex. Hologram drops Cage with a dropkick, and then drops Dralistico with a step-up hurricanrana. Cage comes back with a shot to Hologran, and then tags in Dralistico. Cage suplexes Hobbs from the ropes and Dralistico barely connects with a splash. Hobbs comes back with a running powerslam, but Cage drops him with a discus lariat. Cage takes Hobbs to the apron, but Hologram kicks him in the head.

Hobbs slams Cage on the apron and Hologram leaps off of Hobbs’s chest onto Cage and Dralistico. Dralistico and Hobbs exchange shots in the ring and Draslitico comes off the ropes, but Hobbs catches him and delivers a spine-buster for the pin fall.

Winners: Hologram and Powerhouse Hobbs

-After the match, Lance Archer and Mark Davis come to ringside. Archer yells at Dralistico, and then he, Davis, and Cage all stare down and talk trash to Hobbs.

An interview with the Hurt Syndicate at Revolution airs. Shelton Benjamin says he is just wondering whose asses they are going to beat next, and MVP says that’s what he is talking about. MVP says since no one works harder then them, no one should play harder than them. MVP says they are the baddest, but now it’s time to be the chillest. MVP tells them enjoy some sun, fun, and beautiful ladies, and to take the week off. Benjamin and Bobby Lashley leave, and MVP says they are the most dominant group in AEW today. MVP says they on’t want time off, they just want to hurt people.

Footage of the Hollywood Ending between Mariah May and Toni Storm from Revolution airs. Storm then comes to the stage. Storm says with stitches in her lips, staples in her head, and glass in her ass, she is here to say that she is still the champ. Storm says a chunk of her heart will be gone forever, but when she looks at the title it was well worth it. Storm says it is time for a new beginning and it is her honor to be the AEW Women’s World Champion, because this is the most talented locker room in professional wrestling. Storm says the other World title is in a briefcase, and they have forever champions and belt collectors. Storm says no one swings like her and tells the other women to put their keys in the bowl and get the party started. Storm says it may be sweaty and messy, but it will always be timeless. Megan Bayne then attacks Storm on the stage and stands over her.

Match 3 – AEW International Championship Tournament – First Round Eliminator Match

Mike Bailey vs. The Beast Mortos

Bailey connects with quick kicks, but Mortos slaps him across the face. Bailey comes back with a round kick to Mortos’s chest, and then follows with rapid fire kicks that send Mortos to the floor. Bailey flips to the outside, but Mortos dodges and drops him with a shoulder tackle. Mortos delivers a right hand and tries to slam him into the ring post, but Bailey blocks it and delivers a back elbow. Bailey delivers a few chops, and then follows with some kicks. Bailey gets Mortos back into the ring and comes off the top, but Mortos dodges and sends him into the corner. Mortos charges, but Bailey sends him to the outside and drops him with a dive as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Bailey delivers a kick to Mortos’s midsection and follows with one to his head. Bailey connects with a running Shooting Star Press and goes for the cover, but Mortos kicks out at two. Bailey goes for another kick, but Mortos ducks to the floor. Bailey delivers another kick to the face as Mortos gets back on the apron, and then takes Mortos down to the floor from the top. Bailey gets Mortos back into the ring and goes up top, but Mortos charges. Bailey delivers an enzuigiri and follows with a Liger Bomb for a two count. Bailey comes off the top, but Mortos dodges and slams him down with a pop-up Samoan Drop for a two count. Mortos goes up top, but Bailey cuts him off and climbs as well. Mortos delivers body shots and delivers an avalanche press slam for a two count. Mortos goes for a discus lariat, but Bailey counters with a few chops. Mortos connects with a head shot and follows with a back-breaker and a discus lariat. Mortos goes for a powerbomb, but Bailey counters and they exchange roll-ups for two counts. Bailey kicks Mortos in the head and connects with a moonsault knee drop. Bailey delivers a crescent kick and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Mike Bailey

Renee Paquette interviews Christian Cage backstage. She asks him about his decision to join the AEW World title match this past Sunday, and then he says Renee is related to Moxley and he will not be speaking to anyone related to him. Cage tells her to leave, and then says when he signed his contract for a title match, it was for a one-on-one match against Cope, but the referee messed up. Cage says he is wanting his contract reinstated, and then Nick Wayne says Cage is making excuses. Wayne says if Cage had stuck to the plan, he would be the champion right now. Wayne says Cage owes them an explanation, and then Cage says okay and shoves him. Mother Wayne gets in between them, and then Cage insults her and gets back in Wayne’s face. Cage says if he hadn’t found him, he would end up like his father. Cage says he will be the AEW World Champion, and tells Wayne to shut his mouth and keep riding his coattails.

Footage of MJF calling himself a fraud and punching a mirrior at Revolution airs. Lexy Nair tries to get a word, but he yells at her to get out. MJF then makes his way to the ring. MJF says he has a headache, his hand hurts, his whole body hurts, but what hurts the most is that Adam Page cheap shotted him and got a cheap win at Revolution. MJF says he isn’t upset, because he is ten times smarter than Page and all of his fans ever will be. MJF says he will get his and says this thing between them isn’t over by a long shot. The Hurt Syndicate’s music hits and MVP comes to the ring.

They say each other’s names and then share a hug in the ring. MVP talks about his history with MJF, including MJF driving him to a show in return for asking questions about the business. MVP says MJF has done everything he said he was going to do, and he is proud of him. MVP says he isn’t proud, and he knows MJF isn’t proud, of what happened on Sunday. MVP asks MJF why he isn’t angry and why he isn’t hurting people. MVP says MJF has lost his edge and says the boys in the back don’t respect or fear him anymore. MVP says they fear the Hurt Syndicate and that is what MJF is missing. MVP says he was able to help MJF once before, and maybe he can help him again. MVP says his business card is a golden ticket to change careers and offers it to MJF, and then says maybe it’s time for them to talk business.

MJF turns the card down and says MVP is one of the few people who he actually respects. MJF says he doesn’t need MVP’s help or advice, because he was the World Champion for 406 days. MVP tells him to focus on the word “was” and offers him the card again. MJF takes it and MVP taps him with his cane before leaving the ring.

Max Caster is in the ring, and he says he has the best-selling shirt in AEW, which proves he was the biggest star in AEW. Caster says he has the most popular chants in AEW, and tries to lead the crowd in his chant. The crowd boos him instead, and then he calls them stupid, just like whoever answers his open challenge.

Match 4 – Singles Match

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Max Caster

Caster tries to beg off and says Takeshita is just here to recruit him into the Don Callis Family. Caster says maybe he can do the thing that Takeshita couldn’t do and beat Omega, and then Takeshita drops him with one shot. Takeshita goes for the cover, but pulls Casterup at two and delivers more shots. Takeshita delivers Raging Fire and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

Footage of Chris Jericho and the Learning Tree beating down Gravity and Bandido on the Revolution Zero Hour airs. Backstage, Jericho has Gravity’s mask. Jericho says gravity is the perfect word to describe the situation between him and Bandido. Jericho says he embarrassed Gravity and stole his mask, and then insults Bandido and Gravity’s mother and sister. Jericho says maybe Bandido was the one in the way when he stopped letting people take advantage of him and get close to him. Jericho throws Gravity’s mask on the floor.

Match 5 – Singles Match

Penelope Ford vs. Willow Nightingale

Ford goes for a quick kick, but Nightingale blocks it and drops her with a shoulder tackle. Nightingale delivers a scoop slam and connects with a low cross-body for a two count. Nightingale slams Ford into the corner and follows with clotheslines. Ford counters out and slams Nightingale’s face into the turnbuckle. Ford connects with a shot, but Nightingale turns it around and tosses Ford out of the corner. Nightingale delivers a suplex and goes for the cover, but Ford kicks out at two. Nightingale picks Ford up, but Ford shoves her into the corner and kicks her in the back. Ford connects with double knees on the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

