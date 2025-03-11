WWE off to Europe for two-week tour and six TV tapings

The WWE crew are off to Europe this week for an unprecedented two-week tour with six television tapings on the road to WrestleMania.

The tour starts on Friday in Barcelona, Spain, at the Olimpic Arena for Smackdown. It continues Saturday in Dortmund, Germany, at the Westfalenhalle, and Sunday in Hannover, Germany, at the ZAG Arena for two non-televised live events.

On Monday, March 17, there will be Raw from Brussels, Belgium, at the Forest National and then Smackdown on Friday, March 21 from Bologna, Italy, at the Unipol Arena. Two non-televised live events will take place on Saturday, March 22 at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and on Sunday, March 23 from the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.

Glasgow, Scotland, will host Raw from to OVO Hydro on Monday, March 24 and Smackdown goes to London, England, from The O2 Arena on Friday, March 28. Vienna, Austria, will have a house show on Saturday, March 29 from the Wiener Stadthalle, and then the following night it’s off to Amsterdam, Netherlands, for another house show from the Ziggo Dome on Sunday, March 30.

The tour wraps up on Monday, March 31 with a Raw from London, England at The O2 Arena.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

