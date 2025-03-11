Viewerships for WWE Smackdown and AEW Collision

– Friday Night Smackdown with the fallout from Elimination Chamber drew 1,741,000 viewers, up 10,000 viewers from the previous week and the highest the show has done on USA Network since its move from FOX. The show had a 0.52 rating in 18-49, the same as last week, and was #1 on cable and in all of television for the night, almost doubling its nearest competitor. (Ratings credit: Programming Insider, Colin Vassallo)

– The numbers are in for the Saturday, March 8, 2025 episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

WrestleNomics.com is reporting that the 3/8 show drew 363,000 viewers.

This is up a decent amount compared to the previous week’s show on March 1, which drew 280,000 viewers.

The 3/8 two-hour AEW on TNT prime time program pulled a 0.10 rating in the coveted 18-to-49 year old demographic, which is up quite a bit from the 0.6 key demo rating for the 3/1 show the previous week.

