Video: Scott Steiner on Steiner math, on his son signing with WWE, Bron Breakker, more

“No [I didn’t write it out], I just thought about it. I knew maybe an hour before. I started thinking about it, they told me I had to do an interview. I come from a highly educated university, so it just made sense. All the numbers made sense. And actually there’s a Harvard professor, I don’t know, because everything you read on Twitter is 100% true, right? So he checked the numbers said, yeah, they added up. So I’ll take that Twitter feed. The numbers make sense, they add up. But it don’t matter, it made sense in my mind.”

On if he thought it would be so memorable:

“I had no idea. I’m appreciative of the fans that still remember it. So yeah, it turned out to be that people still talk about it to this day.”

On his son signing with WWE:

“That came about because they saw it on ESPN, he had two games. One he outran them for 85 yards and scored a touchdown and ESPN picked it up. Of course they had a side-by-side of me and him, and yeah it took off. Then that’s when they start to get interested.”

On if both of his sons could be in WWE at some point:

“I’m not sure. They both loved it when they were kids and when I wrestled. All sudden when I stopped they really didn’t pay attention to it too much. So I don’t know. Well, the thing that came about with Brock, because Brock, Brandon and Bronson [Bron Breakker], and there’s a couple other guys get in. Sometimes Brandon’s basketball friends or Bronson’s other guys at wrestling, they’ll play video games. So with Brock talking to Bronson all the time, and of course he’s on a trajectory that’s unbelievable. So he talks to Bronson, then one thing led to another and he got the bug. He went out and he wanted to do it. There’s not a better time to be in wrestling, because there’s two [promotions]. WWE is doing phenomenal. Then you got AEW, so it’s always good to have competition. So I never really wanted them to go onto wrestling, but I let them do what they want to do.”

On Bron Breakker not using the Steiner name:

“Well they never shied away from that because he introduced us at the Hall of Fame. So for whatever reason they used Bron Breakker, but they know he’s a Steiner, so I think Brock would probably use a Steiner name. I’m not sure if it would be Brock, but it would be Steiner.”

On his body transformation:

“Well, I didn’t get a whole lot bigger. I just got cut. I mean, I got ripped. When I first got in wrestling being big was what it was all about, like The Road Warriors. I remember Hawk was doing a wrestling match against Lex Luger. I remember the line he said, cuts are for kids, which is what everybody thought, being as big as you could. But when I turned into Big Poppa Pump I had back problems too. So I had to get lighter, and I just got leaned out. Yeah I got more cut.”

