Updates on Becky Lynch, The Undertaker, and Travis Scott

– Despite being off television since May 27, 2024, Becky Lynch was added back to WWE’s internal active roster in January. However, no official plans for her return have been announced, leaving fans to wonder when she’ll finally step back into the ring. Seth Rollins addressed the situation during an interview with WFAN, making it clear that Lynch isn’t retired—she’s just been focused on other projects.

– The Undertaker was reportedly backstage for RAW last night at Madison Square Garden.

– Travis Scott says the same thing will happen to Bully Ray as Cody Rhodes if he steps to him in WWE.

“I’d do the same thing to Bully like I did to Cody!”

(source: Travis Scott via IG)

