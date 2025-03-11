Video: Scott Steiner rips Hulk Hogan: “There’s a reason why he got booed in California”

Scott Steiner on Hulk Hogan:

“He’s a piece of sh*t.

There’s a reason why he got booed in California.

He’s a motherf*cker.

There’s no other way I can say it, he’s a piece of sh*t.

There’s a reason why he got booed in California, all this stuff that came out with him, racist comments.

Now you would never found that out if it wasn’t recorded behind closed doors.

So I think a lot of people realize the perception, or the perception that WWE or WCW wanted of Hulk Hogan was not really him.

The racist comment.

Hogan and Savage – I was good friends with Savage, so I knew all the stories and he used to tell me all the stuff”

(source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)

