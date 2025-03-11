Roman Reigns returns and takes out Seth Rollins and CM Punk

Roman Reigns is back and has set his sights on potential opponents for WrestleMania: Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

Reigns showed up in the closing moments of Raw and helped Seth Rollins defeat CM Punk in a steel cage match, pulling Rollins out of the cage and giving him the win inadvertently.

Rollins, who stomped Reigns at the Royal Rumble, was then on the receiving end of a Superman punch, followed by a spear, and eventually a stomp, leaving him laid out.

The former WWE champion then noticed his Wiseman, Paul Heyman, who was in the ring helping CM Punk get over his loss. Reigns entered the ring, threw Punk into the cage and then speared him, also leaving him motionless.

The show ended with Reigns throwing the one in the air along with the rest of the fans at Madison Square Garden.

