Ricochet files for new trademark, update on Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE status, and today’s birthdays

– Ricochet has filed to trademark “King Ricochet.”

– Wild claims about Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE status emerged over the weekend, with it being stated on social media that WWE were planning to release the multi-time United States Champion. It was also claimed that Nakamura vs. LA Knight was originally planned for WrestleMania 41 before their third match since Survivor Series was moved to the March 7 edition of SmackDown. The claims were attributed by X/Twitter accounts to Wade Keller on a PWTorch podcast but Keller never said anything about Nakamura’s status on his recent podcasts. Fightful Select has also since noted that nobody within WWE had “heard anything to lend credibility to Shinsuke Nakamura leaving WWE.”

– Happy Birthday to Robbie Brookside, Pitbull #1, Black Taurus, Jonny Fairplay & McKenzie Mitchell today.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

