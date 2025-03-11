Triple H confirms Paul Heyman is helping to coach Bron Breakker:

“(Breakker is) a young guy, incredibly athletic, great character, he’s a sponge.

“I have Heyman spend a lot of time with him to help develop him with his promos, to help develop his character, to help push him in a direction.

“Then Paul talks to me and talks to the writers about where do we want to take that, and then he’s the conduit for where we want to go to that talent.”

(Source: Hollywood Reporter)

