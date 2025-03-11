Note on New Jack being included included in WWE 2K25’s DLC

Nick Khan is a “big fan” of New Jack, which is why he is included in WWE 2K25’s DLC.

“New Jack was a shock to all of us on the VC (Visual Concepts) and marketing side. New Jack was someone who I never expected would make it into our franchise.

“It’s funny because it was actually Nick Khan who recommended or suggested that we add New Jack as DLC. When I heard that information from my marketing rep I was like, ‘Really?’ They were like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s a big fan.’ I believe he’s working on the paperwork to make this thing a reality. That was a huge surprise. Talk about a curveball, that thing came out of not left field, that came out of a different game altogether. So I’m really excited to have New Jack be a part of the game this year and we have some really cool things planned for New Jack.”

(Source: Bryan Williams | PWInsidercom)

