Natalya announced her upcoming book, wrestling couple back together

– Natalya Neidhart announced her upcoming book, The Last Hart Beating, set to release in October. After nearly 20 years in WWE, she’s ready to share her personal story for the first time.

For almost 20 years I’ve managed to work a very public dream job in @wwe, while keeping much of MY story private. That is, up until now. I couldn’t be more excited to announce my book “The Last Hart Beating” coming to book stores everywhere this October. https://t.co/ZPqrSXfACB pic.twitter.com/njCmv3Li8i — Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 11, 2025

– After separating in 2023, Miro (Fka Rusev) and CJ Perry (Fka Lana) rekindled their relationship in mid-2024.

They never got to divorcing one another & recently renewed their vows in LA.

(TMZ Sports)

