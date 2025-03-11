Natalya announced her upcoming book, wrestling couple back together

Mar 11, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Natalya Neidhart announced her upcoming book, The Last Hart Beating, set to release in October. After nearly 20 years in WWE, she’s ready to share her personal story for the first time.

– After separating in 2023, Miro (Fka Rusev) and CJ Perry (Fka Lana) rekindled their relationship in mid-2024.

They never got to divorcing one another & recently renewed their vows in LA.

(TMZ Sports)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Savannah Summers

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal