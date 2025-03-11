Brian Knobs update, Dixie Carter appearance cancelled, global views for the Match 3rd edition of Raw

– Thw March 3rd edition of Raw on Netflix averaged 3,100,000 global views.

Damage Promotions 365 announced:

It saddens us to report that due to an immediate family illness, Dixie Carter will no longer be appearing at The Big Event this Saturday! We are working with Ms Carter on alternate dates for 2025 in the NY/NJ area. I apologize for this awful news and the last notice. We had to wait until it was 100%.

posted on Facebook:

Fred Jung shared an urgent update on Brian Knobbs’ condition. Earlier tonight, Brian was rushed to the hospital from rehab due to critically low blood levels. He had to undergo an emergency blood transfusion and is currently in a serious fight as doctors work to stabilize him.

Fred has been by Brian’s side through all of this, making sure he gets the care he needs. We want to acknowledge Fred for everything he’s doing—his support in this difficult time is invaluable.

Brian has been a fighter his whole life, from the ring to real life, and right now, he needs all of us in his corner.

Please keep Brian in your thoughts and prayers. If you’re able to help in any way, check the comments for more details on how you can support him.

Every bit of love, encouragement, and positive energy matters right now. Brian, we’re all pulling for you! Stay strong! ❤️

If you’d like to help support Brian’s recovery, you can contribute here:

https://gofund.me/5c29f0b8

