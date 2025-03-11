AEW to determine Omega’s challenger for the International Championship at AEW Dynasty
JUST ANNOUNCED:
Kenny Omega’s challenger for the International Championship at AEW Dynasty will be determined with an eliminator tournament beginning on this week’s Dynamite
AEW Dynamite, March 12:
Orange Cassidy vs. Hechicero
Wildcard vs. The Beast Mortos
AEW Collision, March 15:
Katsuyori Shibata vs. Ricochet
Mark Briscoe vs. Mark Davis
AEW Dynamite, March 19:
Winner of Cassidy/Hechicero vs. Winner of Wildcard/Mortos
Winner of Shibata/Ricochet vs. Winner of Briscoe/Davis
The #AEWDynasty International Eliminator starts TOMORROW on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!
4 first round matches on
Dynamite + Collision!
The winners will fight next Wednesday Night in a 4-Way Eliminator, with the winner earning a title shot vs @KennyOmegamanX on PPV at Dynasty! pic.twitter.com/1axjK4YNy9
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 12, 2025