AEW to determine Omega’s challenger for the International Championship at AEW Dynasty

Mar 11, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

JUST ANNOUNCED:

Kenny Omega’s challenger for the International Championship at AEW Dynasty will be determined with an eliminator tournament beginning on this week’s Dynamite

AEW Dynamite, March 12:

Orange Cassidy vs. Hechicero
Wildcard vs. The Beast Mortos

AEW Collision, March 15:

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Ricochet
Mark Briscoe vs. Mark Davis

AEW Dynamite, March 19:

Winner of Cassidy/Hechicero vs. Winner of Wildcard/Mortos
Winner of Shibata/Ricochet vs. Winner of Briscoe/Davis

