AEW to determine Omega’s challenger for the International Championship at AEW Dynasty

JUST ANNOUNCED:

Kenny Omega’s challenger for the International Championship at AEW Dynasty will be determined with an eliminator tournament beginning on this week’s Dynamite

AEW Dynamite, March 12:

Orange Cassidy vs. Hechicero

Wildcard vs. The Beast Mortos

AEW Collision, March 15:

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Ricochet

Mark Briscoe vs. Mark Davis

AEW Dynamite, March 19:

Winner of Cassidy/Hechicero vs. Winner of Wildcard/Mortos

Winner of Shibata/Ricochet vs. Winner of Briscoe/Davis

The #AEWDynasty International Eliminator starts TOMORROW on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! 4 first round matches on

Dynamite + Collision!

The winners will fight next Wednesday Night in a 4-Way Eliminator, with the winner earning a title shot vs @KennyOmegamanX on PPV at Dynasty! pic.twitter.com/1axjK4YNy9 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 12, 2025

