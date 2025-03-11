AEW Revolution leaves a few stars injured

Several AEW stars came out of Revolution with some nasty bumps and bruises as a very hard-hitting pay-per-view left its mark on those who put their bodies on the line for the sake of entertainment.

The biggest injury seems to have happened to Momo Watanabe who had to be helped after suffering an ankle injury during the match against Mercedes Mone. Watanabe had to use crutches to move around backstage.

Speaking of her opponent, Mone was also on the receiving end of some wicked kicks from Watanabe. That left some bruises and also a bruised larynx according to Bryan Alvarez of the Observer after a kick which landed on Mone’s neck.

The steel cage match left both Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher hurting and according to multiple sources, Ospreay was heavily limping after the match after a bad landing on his hip following a Spanish Fly off the top of the cage.

The new number one contender for the AEW World title, Swerve Strickland, revealed during the post-show press conference that he has a busted eardrum courtesy of Ricochet.

Other matches also had some close calls and a few have to thank their lucky stars.

AEW President Tony Khan acknowledged in the post-show press conference that a lot of people were banged up in the back and he had to go check with medical to find out who can be cleared to compete this week.

