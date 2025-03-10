WWE Raw returns this evening at 8/7c live on Netflix from world-famous Madison Square Garden arena in New York.

Scheduled for tonight’s show is CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage match, Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods in a Tornado Tag-Team match, “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller, AJ Styles will call out Logan Paul, plus appearances by Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, WWE Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky and more.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, March 10, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-11pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS 3/10/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets us started as always. We shoot inside Madison Square Garden where Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us to the show, as Superstars are shown arriving to the building for tonight.

“Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller

The camera settles at “Main Event” Jey Uso, who is in his ring gear and fired up in a sea of fans inside MSG. The camera follows him to the ring through the crowd, where he stops for his hand-slaps with McAfee and Cole. Podcast host and comedian Andrew Schulz is shown at ringside having a good time.

Grayson Waller makes his way out next, accompanied by Austin Theory. The heel opponent for Uso yanks a “YEET!” sign from a fan and tears it up. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our opening contest. Uso jumps into an early offensive lead.

As Waller starts to shift the offensive momentum into his favor outside of the ring, we see he and Theory taunting Uso, as he is laid out at ringside. On that note, the show heads into the first commercial break of the evening as the opening contest continues.

When the show returns, after some more back-and-forth action, Uso takes over. Despite outside interference, Uso manages to fight his way to victory. Afterwards, Theory and Waller try and attack him, but he handles them both. GUNTHER shows up out of nowhere and chokes him out from behind.

An extended video package airs to promote tonight’s Steel Cage main event between CM Punk and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins. After that and a quick WWE 2K25 commercial, we head into another full commercial break.

Winner: “Main Event” Jey Uso

Logan Paul Attacks Andrew Schulz, AJ Styles Makes The Save

When the show returns, Logan Paul comes out to the ring. On the way to the ring, he rips a fans shirt that says “I hate Logan Paul” and gets in the ring and gets on the mic. Paul tries to talk on the mic but he barely can with the amount of booing.

He says he doesn’t associate with people like AJ Styles because he’s Logan Paul and compares himself to The Rock and John Cena. He says he’s shocked that Cody Rhodes rejected an opportunity of a lifetime and says nice guys finish last. He says his soul is for sale and makes sure The Rock knows.

Paul says everyone is here to see him and the celebrities come to RAW to see him. He talks to Andrew Schultz in the audience and asks who Schutlz is here to see and he tells him he’s here to see Punk/Rollins in a steel cage and that no one came to see Paul.

He says he’s here to see AJ Styles and Paul throws Schultz over the barricade and throws him in the ring. Paul goes to slam Schultz and AJ Styles runs out and takes down Paul. Style hits the Phenomenal Forearm on Paul and high fives Schultz.

Paul rolls out of the ring and starts walking away, Styles tells him to get back in the ring and to not run from Styles. Paul leaves and Styles and Schultz celebrate in the ring. The segment wraps up there.

Tornado Tag-Team Match

The New Day vs. LWO

Highlights of Iyo Sky beating Rhea Ripley last week for the WWE Women’s World Championship are shown, and then Michael Cole plugs an in-ring interview he will be doing with Sky later in the show.

Inside the arena, the heel theme for The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods hits. Out comes the veteran duo to a ton of heat from the MSG crowd. They settle in the ring for the advertised Tornado Tag-Team tilt against the LWO.

On that note, the show settles into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, TKO boxing star Callum Walsh and legendary boxing trainer Freddie Roach are shown. NXT World Champion Oba Femi is also shown in the crowd with his title.

We hear the familiar sounds of Rey Mysterio’s iconic theme music and out he comes accompanied by fellow LWO member and reigning WWE Speed Champion Dragon Lee. The Tornado Tag-Team tilt gets off to a hot start, with all four guys slugging it out in the middle of the ring.

After The New Day pull ahead, the show settles into a mid-match commercial break. We come back to The New Day annihilating LWO in the ring. Woods beats on Mysterio and sends him out of the ring and Lee is getting double teamed on the top rope. Lee fights out of the superplex New Day had planned and Lee and Kingston then fight on the top rope. Mysterio tries to help but Woods takes down and gets on the ropes as well.

Mysterio hits a headscissor on Woods and Lee stomps on Kingston’s chest and covers for a two count. Lee hurricanrana’s Woods through the table and in the middle of the ring, Kingston tries to roll up Mysterio. Mysterio hits a springboard cross body and covers for two. Mysterio hits the 6-1-9 on Kingston and goes for a frog splash but Kingston gets his knees up and Lee breaks the pin.

Lee sends Kingston out of the ring and hits a suicide Swanton on Kingston. A masked luchador comes out and beats up Lee and Mysterio and we see it’s an American Made luchador mask and the masked Lucha runs away. Kingston throws Woods back in the ring and sets up Mysterio for a double team and cover Mysterio for the win.

Winners: New Day

Backstage With The Judgment Day

Finn Balor is backstage discussing how much he dislikes Bron Breakker. The rest of the Judgement Day comes in. Dominik Mysterio tells Balor he got Balor an IC match against Breakker next week and all Balor has to do is sign the contract.

Cody Rhodes Tells John Cena He’s The Captain Now

Cody Rhodes’ music plays throughout MSG and Rhodes makes his way to the ring. Rhodes gets on the mic and asks New York City what they want to talk about. Rhodes says MSG is the home base of the WWE and then brings up his WrestleMania opponent, John Cena and says Cena is not here tonight.

He talks about Cena being a sell out and how it was an easy decision for him to not be there. He says he doesn’t have an issue with Cena being a part time wrestler or having a lighter schedule but he has an issue with Cena’s action at the Elimination Chamber and after.

He talks about Cena posting on X and how he said he did what needed to be done. He calls Cena a moron and says there was a time when Cena was best for business but he’s not sure anymore due to the reaction Cena’s name brings now. He says the business has changed and he may not be the best for the business anymore.

He says Cena’s dream of being a 17 time champion will never happen because he won’t let it. Rhodes tells Cena that he’s the captain now, and drops the mic and leaves. The powerful promo segment wraps up on that note, and then Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are shown walking backstage. We head to a break.

Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

When the show returns, Bayley and Raquel Rodriguez, the latter of whom is accompanied by Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan, make their way to the ring. We get the bell and the women lock up. Rodriguez slams down Bayley using her hair and then swings her into the turnbuckles.

Bayley is knocked outside the ring and Bayley is kicked and then thrown back in the ring. Bayley starts with right hands to Rodriguez’s back and Rodriguez shoulder tackles Bayley to the mat. Bayley goes for an armdrag, but Rodriguez uses her strength and shoulder tackles Bayley.

Bayley slams against Rodriguez in the corner and Rodriguez then grabs Bayley and swings Bayley around. Rodriguez hits a fallaway slam on Bayley and climbs the ropes. Bayley pulls her down and punches her in the corner and knees Rodriguez in the face. Bayley punches Rodriguez on the apron. We head to a mid-match commercial.

The show returns to Bayley beating on Rodriguez in the corner and Rodriguez takes down Bayley with a clothesline. Rodriguez goes for a leg drop on the apron but Bayley moves out of the way. Bayley punches Rodriguez between the ropes and hangs her up on the middle rope and hits a stunner off the top rope onto Rodriguez through the middle rope.

Bayley hits a sliding clothesline and covers for two. Bayley is thrown across the ring, and then Rodriguez tries for a suplex but Bayley slips out and rolls up Rodriguez for a two count. Bayley gets Rodriguez on the mat and climbs the ropes and hits a flying elbow and covers for a near fall.

Rodriguez tries to clothesline Bayley who counters and hits a suplex and covers for a two count. Rodriguez is sent out of the ring and Bayley kicks her through the ropes. Bayley slams Rodriguez face first into the ring post and gets in the ring. Mysterio distracts the ref allowing Liv Morgan to get involved.

Bayley goes for a suicide dive on Rodriguez but Rodriguez catches her and slams her on the announce table. Bayley runs into the ring and is booted by Rodriguez. Rodriguez hits a a Tejana Bomb and gets the win. The two-break women’s bout wraps up on that note.

Winner: Raquel Rodriguez

Chad Gable Denies Being American Made Masked Luchador

Backstage, Cathy Kelley catches up with Chad Gable and asks him about his attack on Mysterio and Lee. Gable says that wasn’t him and he thinks it was wild what happened. Kelley mentions that the masked Luchador was wearing exactly what he’s wearing and had his stature and Gable still denies it.

Kelley asks him to stop lying and behind them we see the Luchador getting arrested leaving Kelley flabbergasted. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai bump fists and Sky starts walking to ringside. The show heads into another commercial break on that note.

Michael Cole Interviews Iyo Sky, Bianca Belair & Rhea Ripley

This time the show returns to Michael Cole being in the middle of the ring. He introduces his guest at this time, the new WWE Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky. Out she comes in street clothes with her title in-hand. She settles in the ring and in broken English, thanks the fans.

Sky talks about doing what many thought couldn’t be done, just like she said she would, and beat Rhea Ripley. She says she’s so happy to be the WWE Women’s World Champion heading into WrestleMania 41.

Bianca Belair’s theme music then hits and out comes “The EST of WWE.” Cole asks her about her involvement in the Sky-Ripley match last week. She says Ripley should’ve known she can’t get in her face without her putting hands on her. She tries to move on to talk about Sky, but Ripley’s theme hits and she comes out to cut her off.

Ripley brings up how Belair shouldn’t of even been out there, but instead dealing with her Naomi and Jade Cargill drama. Ripley and Belair go face-to-face, with each pie-facing Sky when she tried to interject. Sky loses her cool and slaps the hell out of both of them. The segment ends there.

Steel Cage Match

CM Punk vs. Seth “Freakin'” Rollins

It’s main event time!

But first, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee run down a stacked lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix, which airs live at 3pm EST. from Brussels, Belgium and among other matches and segments, features the first appearance of John Cena since his shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

Inside MSG again, the familiar sounds of Seth “Freakin'” Rollins’ theme hit and out he comes as the cage is lowered down over the ring. It’s main event time! As Rollins heads to the ring, the show shifts gears and settles into a quick pre-match commercial break.

The show returns to fans very, very loudly chanting “CM Punk! CM Punk!” His theme hits and the roof almost explodes off the top of MSG. “The Best in the World” makes his way out to an insanely loud reaction, and fans singing along with every word of his catchy-ass theme song.

Punk stares down Rollins from outside of the cage, as Rollins talks trash from inside the ring. Punk enters the cage, the door is locked behind him, the bell sounds and these two immediately get after it while fans let out some more deafening “CM Punk! CM Punk!” chants.

CM Punk enjoys the early offensive lead with the fans loudly cheering him on. Rollins finally catches Punk with some big shots as Punk was trying to throw some shots. Rollins hoists Punk up and launches him into the cage wall, buckle bomb style. Rollins settles into the offensive lead as the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Rollins is still in a comfortable lead. The door is opened and Rollins gestures to Punk to leave if he wants out of the fight yet. The fight continues, Punk takes over and does the same thing, only he mimics Alex Pereira from his post-KO celebration of Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 while gesturing to the door.

The two fight in competitive fashion now, with Rollins hooking Punk on the top of the cage and connecting with a huge super-plex. Rollins goes for the cover, but Punk kicks out. Fans react with a loud “Holy sh*t!” and then a louder “This is Awesome!” chant. Punk fights back and hits a GTS for a close two-count of his own.

Rollins fights back and takes over, slapping Punk in the STF. Cole brings up this is how John Cena beat Punk in the Elimination Chamber. Punk survives. Rollins hits a Stomp out of nowhere for another super close two-count. Rollins heads to the middle rope, but Punk sweeps his legs out and hits him with another GTS for another two-count.

Punk hits a big Stomp and covers Rollins again, but once more Rollins kicks out. The cage door is opened. Punk gets ready to walk out, but Rollins from his knees, tells Punk if he wants his house, to take it, to earn it. Punk runs over and decks Rollins. Rollins fights back and hits Punk with a GTS.

He follows up with a Stomp for a close two-count. As the action continues, we hear a loud reaction from the crowd but don’t see why until the camera finally pans back and we see Roman Reigns appear out of nowhere. He chokes out Rollins as the referee calls for the bell.

After the match, Reigns hits a superman punch and spears Rollins. Rollins is thrown into the barricades and then Reigns delivers a curb stomp to Rollins. Reigns places Rollins’ head on the steel steps and Adam Pearce and the officials run down and stop Reigns.

Reigns then locks his eyes on Punk in the ring being attended to by Paul Heyman. Reigns runs into the ring and throws Punk into the steel cage and then spears him as Heyman stands in the corner praying to Roman Reigns and the show goes off the air.

Winner: No Contest?

