WWE announces Hall of Fame 2025 ceremony from Fontainebleau in Las Vegas

WWE in partnership with Fontainebleau Las Vegas – the official host hotel of WrestleMania 41 and the newest luxury hotel to debut on the Strip – today announced that the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony will take place on Friday, April 18 at 10pm PT at the resort’s state-of-the-art, 90,000 square-foot BleauLive Theater as part of WrestleMania weekend.

Leveraging the three-level venue’s industry-leading multifunctional capabilities, the 2025 Hall of Fame Ceremony will give the WWE Universe an unforgettable experience, headlined by 2025 WWE Hall of Fame inductees WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, and other inductees to be announced in the coming weeks.

An exclusive presale opportunity will begin Wednesday, March 12 at 11am ET/8am PT via https://www.Ticketmaster.com, followed by the general public on-sale on Friday, March 14 at 11am ET/8am PT via https://www.Ticketmaster.com.

As the official host hotel and the resort to be, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is offering WWE fans up to 30% off room rates for new and existing Fontainebleau Rewards Members, the best guaranteed rate at Fontainebleau Las Vegas during WrestleMania 41. More details on WrestleMania 41 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas can be found online. Additional WWE events taking place at Fontainebleau Las Vegas will be announced in the coming weeks.

WWE fans can now secure their WWE Hall of Fame Priority Passes through On Location, the Official Fan Hospitality Partner of WWE. These exclusive packages provide unparalleled access to every electrifying moment, including premium seating, Superstar Meet & Greet opportunities, and more. To buy now visit http://onlocationexp.com/wwehof.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

