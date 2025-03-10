Wardlow update

Wardlow hasn’t wrestled on AEW TV since March 13th of 2024. Before he left, there was teased tension between he and Adam Cole. That went nowhere.

Wardlow was in Los Angeles last night as AEW ran Revolution from the Crypto.com arena. While it isn’t known if he was backstage, we do know he didn’t appear.

Wardlow was once one of AEW’s rising stars when he would squash talent with multiple powerbombs called the Powerbomb Symphony. But, after defeating MJF in 2022, he was booked terribly beating up multiple security guards in a phony way and ultimately losing to Samoa Joe by choke out which he never, ever recovered from.

It is unclear why he hasn’t been used at all in nearly a year and rarely for quite some time prior to the short lived, failed, Undisputed Kingdom angle.

There are still rumors out there that suggest he was hooking up with Britt Baker leading to Adam Cole and she breaking up. But, those are just rumors and we have nothing to substantiate those reports.

