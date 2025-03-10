Travis Scott launches first wrestling shirt with WWE

Grammy-nominee Travis Scott dropped his first wrestling merchandise on his website in collaboration with WWE.

Scott, who was blamed for Cody Rhodes’ black eye after a nasty right hand to the face at Elimination Chamber, is promoting a black t-shirt with the words ‘Wrestling Is Real’ in all caps and the old scratched WWE logo underneath.

The back of the shirt has a black and white photo of Scott leaning on the ropes along with The Rock and John Cena holding the WWE title. The scratched WWE logo is at the top as well. His Cactus Jack Records logo is also displayed on both sides of the shirt.

It’s available to purchase at https://shop.travisscott.com for $55.

